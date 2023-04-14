| 2.2°C Dublin

Germany has slashed its energy dependence on Russia since war

The Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters Expand

Germany’s imports from Russia fell by more than 90pc in the first year of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, largely as a result of the collapse of Russian energy deliveries to Europe’s biggest economy, official figures showed.

The Federal Statistical Office said Germany imported goods worth €300m in February, down from €3.7bn a year earlier.

