Germany fires up coal and deepens Czech ties as gas threat looms

GERMANY’S cabinet is set to decide on Wednesday steps to reactivate coal-fired power plants in order to reduce gas consumption, economy ministry sources said yesterday, as Berlin braces for a possible extended outage of Russian gas supplies.

Hard coal-fired power plants that were supposed to be shut down this year and in 2023 will participate in the electricity market for a limited period as long as Germany is the phase 2 "alarm stage" of its three-phase emergency gas plan, the sources said.

The regulations, which will come into force once approved by the cabinet this week, aim to reduce gas consumption so filling of storage facilities can continue despite lower supplies.

According to rough estimates, the move should cover around one percent of Germany's gas consumption.

Germany is in the dark about how much gas, if any, Russia will pump through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after the end of a 10-day maintenance shutdown that started yesterday, the country's energy regulator told Reuters.

The government has asked electricity operators in the south of Germany such as EnBW and Uniper to keep coal-fired power plants ready for operation in case of a gas emergency.

The government will issue more regulations in October to restart lignite-fired power plants if necessary.

Meanwhile, Germany and the Czech Republic signed a joint declaration, pledging to overcome Russian fossil fuel dependency and to accelerate the transition to low carbon energy as falling Russian gas imports threaten security of supply across Europe.

"We are going to finalise the agreement on solidarity measures to safeguard the security of gas supply between our countries prior to the start of the upcoming winter season," the declaration read.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, on a visit to Prague, and Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said it was necessary to prepare for various options, including that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline would not resume when scheduled maintenance is due to finish on July 21 as Russia seeks leverage.