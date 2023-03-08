| 3°C Dublin

Germany eyes ban on some Chinese telecom components made by Huawei and ZTE

A spokesperson for the German interior ministry confirmed the government was carrying out a general review of telecoms tech suppliers. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke

Germany plans to ban telecoms operators from using certain components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks, a government source said, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns.

The German ban could include components already built into the networks, requiring operators to remove and replace them, German media had reported earlier this week, citing sources.

