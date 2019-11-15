Germany defies stimulus calls by dodging recession
Germany has narrowly dodged what would have been its first recession in six years, putting a dampener on speculation the government will add fiscal stimulus any time soon.
The surprise expansion does not change the fact that the economy is going through a torrid period that has turned it from the euro area's traditional growth engine into a source of weakness. Expansion was just 0.1pc in the third quarter, with the 19-country currency bloc only a little better, at 0.2pc.
A pile-up of trade tensions, weaker world demand and turmoil in the automobile sector has led to Germany's worst manufacturing slump in a decade, and put question marks over its role as an economic powerhouse.
Weakness in the global economy was also evident elsewhere yesterday.
Expansion in Japan cooled sharply in the third quarter, and China saw slower growth in factory output, and consumption coming off the boil.
Germany's GDP increase was led by consumer and government spending. Construction and exports also rose, while investment in machinery and equipment fell. The contraction in the second quarter - which had sparked months of recession speculation - was revised to 0.2pc from 0.1pc.
There have been some signs recently that the economy may be through the worst of its downturn, and business sentiment appears to have stabilised. Third-quarter growth in most major euro economies beat expectations.
But it is far from an all-clear, with most key indicators still at multi-year lows and the economy expected to post sub-1pc growth in 2019 and 2020.
The pain has been felt across the major names in German corporate royalty, with firms from Siemens to BASF repeatedly warning that trade fights are hitting sentiment and investment.
Upheaval in the car industry from emissions and the switch to electric engines has compounded the slump, and there is little end in sight.
Parts maker Continental said two days ago it sees no material improvement in global car production in the next five years.
"The German economic model is more challenged than it has been in the past," Dietmar Hornung at Moody's said on Bloomberg TV.
"We're seeing headwinds, but it's also a structural issue that could lead to a gradual weakening over time of Germany's economic strength."
Concern about the economy has pushed German bond yields below zero and meant the country faced a growing chorus of calls to unleash fiscal stimulus. The government has said that is not needed and it is likely to feel vindicated by yesterday's figures.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent