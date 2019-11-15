Germany defies stimulus calls by dodging recession

Germany has narrowly dodged what would have been its first recession in six years, putting a dampener on speculation the government will add fiscal stimulus any time soon.

Germany has narrowly dodged what would have been its first recession in six years, putting a dampener on speculation the government will add fiscal stimulus any time soon.

The surprise expansion does not change the fact that the economy is going through a torrid period that has turned it from the euro area's traditional growth engine into a source of weakness. Expansion was just 0.1pc in the third quarter, with the 19-country currency bloc only a little better, at 0.2pc.

A pile-up of trade tensions, weaker world demand and turmoil in the automobile sector has led to Germany's worst manufacturing slump in a decade, and put question marks over its role as an economic powerhouse.

Weakness in the global economy was also evident elsewhere yesterday.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In