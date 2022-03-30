Germany declares ‘early warning’ of possible Russian gas supply crisis

German Green Party Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced plans to abolish a similar charge on electricity due to the impact on energy costs sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Photo: Reuters/Michele Tantussi

Germany on Wednesday declared an "early warning" of a possible gas supply emergency, saying the measure was designed to prepare for the risk of disruption or stoppage of natural gas flows from Russia.

The announcement - the clearest sign yet that the European Union is preparing for supply disruptions after imposing unprecedented sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - comes as Moscow plans to introduce a new mechanism switching payment for its gas to roubles.

That demand has been rejected by the G7 nations, including Germany, and stoked fears of disruptions.

Under Germany's existing gas emergency plan, the early warning is the first of three stages and does not yet imply state intervention to ration gas.

But Economy Minister Robert Habeck urged consumers and companies to reduce consumption, saying that "every kilowatt hour counts".

He told a news conference that gas supplies were safeguarded for the time being, and that Germany was closely monitoring supply flows with market operators.

"Nevertheless, we must increase precautionary measures to be prepared for an escalation on the part of Russia," said Habeck. "With the declaration of the early warning level, a crisis team has convened."

Russia accounted for 55pc of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40pc in the first quarter of 2022, Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

The crisis team, which includes members of his ministry, the German network regulator, network operators, and representatives of Germany's 16 federal states, would closely monitor the situation "so that - if necessary - further measures can be taken to increase supply security".

The head of German network regulator Bundesnetzagentur, Klaus Mueller, in a tweet said the aim of the early warning was to avoid a deterioration of supply and urged consumers and industry to prepare for "all scenarios".

WHAT'S THE PROBLEM?

Moscow said last week it would draw up a mechanism by March 31 under which so-called "unfriendly" countries - those behind sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine - would pay for gas in roubles. That includes Germany, Europe's industrial powerhouse, and other European allies.

Most now pay in euros or dollars.

Habeck, who is the minister responsible for Germany's energy security, has rejected Russia's demand, saying contracts would be honoured under current terms.

Russia's biggest German customers are Uniper, RWE and EnBW's VNG, which all have long-term gas supply contracts. They have not commented on questions about individual preparations for any disruption.

WHAT IS GERMANY'S GAS PLAN?

Berlin's "Emergency Plan Gas" has three crisis levels.

The first level, which the government has triggered, is the early warning, when there are signs a supply emergency could develop. The second is alarm, when a disruption to supply or extraordinarily high demand upsets the usual balance but can still be corrected without intervention.

The third level is emergency, when market-based measures have failed to remedy shortages. At this stage, Germany's network regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, must decide on how to distribute remaining gas supplies across the country.

WHO IS FIRST AFFECTED?

If Germany does not secure enough gas, industry will be hit first. It accounts for a quarter of German gas demand.

"This means that industrial production gets lost, that supply chains get lost," Leonhard Birnbaum, chief executive of German energy group E.ON, told public broadcaster ARD. "We are certainly talking about very heavy damages."

Private households will have priority over industry, while hospitals, care facilities and other public sector institutions with special needs would be last to be affected by a disruption.