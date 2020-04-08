Germany braced for sharpest economic hit in recent history

Germany's leading economic forecasting body is warning Europe's industrial powerhouse is set for its biggest economic hit on record and says risks remain even to that gloomy outlook. (stock photo)

Germany's leading economic forecasting body is warning Europe's industrial powerhouse is set for its biggest economic hit on record and says risks remain even to that gloomy outlook.

The Ifo Institute's stark warning came as China reopened the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The research body said yesterday that the German economy likely shrank by 1.9pc in the first quarter of this year and that it expected it would slump by 9.8pc in the second, as a result of shutdowns.

"This is the sharpest decline ever recorded in Germany since quarterly national accounts began in 1970; it is also more than twice as steep as the decline during the global financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009," said Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasts at Ifo.

With signs that the pandemic may finally be abating, even in hotspots like Italy, policymakers are trying to work out how to reopen shuttered economies and get people back to work.

There is a risk that opening up workplaces could trigger a second wave of infections that may lead to more stoppages.

"This would increase the likelihood of distortions in the financial system as a result of increasing corporate insolvencies that could not be prevented by state support," Ifo warned.

At present, the pandemic is very unlike the 2008 financial crisis, as it is a single shock reverberating across the world, whereas the financial crisis witnessed an extended period of credit and debt deleveraging.

Most of the impact on the world economy is coming in one swift, sharp shock, albeit what appears to be the largest shock on record.

No government anywhere has ever attempted to shut down an economy in the way that it has been closed down here in Ireland, and across Europe and the globe, in a coordinated manner.

The shock is concentrated in the services industry where spending in hotels and restaurants, for example, is never coming back.

"For the cumulative growth shortfall to be similar to the great financial crisis, the near-term impact would have to be amplified two or three times. This would require the shock morphing into more systemic financial pressures and potentially a financial crisis," Blackrock, the world's largest asset management firm, said in a report published yesterday.

The base case outlined by investment bank ING assumes that the lockdowns eventually manage to flatten the curve, although not entirely, and that a gradual return to work will happen starting this month and into May. However, it says that the return to normality is gradual, and social distancing continues for at least the entire summer.

In its worst-case scenario, the measures last until the end of 2020 and things only start to return to normal with a vaccine.

"The year 2020 would go down in the history books as the year with the most severe recession on record, seeing most economies shrinking at double-digit rates for the year as a whole," it said.

Indo Business