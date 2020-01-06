Christine Lagarde has a plan for rebutting German criticism of the bond-buying programme she inherited as European Central Bank (ECB) president: Put a German in charge of it.

German put in charge of QE to end sniping

Ms Lagarde has handed one of the ECB's highest roles to a German who has taken a stand against undue sniping at the institution's policies.

Isabel Schnabel, a University of Bonn economics professor and government adviser who has joined the Executive Board, is now responsible for market operations.

She'll oversee the €2.6trn quantitative easing programme controversially revived last year only months after it had been capped.

