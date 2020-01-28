German manufacturing slump drags on
Hopes for a 2020 revival in Germany's manufacturing industry were dealt a heavy blow when the country's most-watched leading indicator registered a surprise decline in January.
The Ifo index, which measures the outlook for Europe's largest economy, dropped to a reading of 95.9 from 96.3 in December, in data released yesterday.
Germany's economy grew just 0.6pc last year, its worst performance since 2013, and the Ifo survey reading for January was worse than expected.
"While the service sector has already gone through a real rebound since the summer, the manufacturing sector still looks paralysed, suffering from trade conflicts and the global manufacturing downturn," said ING's chief economist for Germany, Carsten Brzeski.
"In Germany, the manufacturing slump goes beyond the automotive sector as all sectors, except for food and tobacco, are still in recessionary territory," Mr Brzeski said.
The outlook for Europe's largest economy and its manufacturing powerhouse will hold the key as to whether the eurozone as a whole can escape a slowdown in growth this year that could pull it perilously close to stagnation.
Irish Independent