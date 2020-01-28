German manufacturing slump drags on

Hopes for a 2020 revival in Germany's manufacturing industry were dealt a heavy blow when the country's most-watched leading indicator registered a surprise decline in January.

The Ifo index, which measures the outlook for Europe's largest economy, dropped to a reading of 95.9 from 96.3 in December, in data released yesterday.

Germany's economy grew just 0.6pc last year, its worst performance since 2013, and the Ifo survey reading for January was worse than expected.

"While the service sector has already gone through a real rebound since the summer, the manufacturing sector still looks paralysed, suffering from trade conflicts and the global manufacturing downturn," said ING's chief economist for Germany, Carsten Brzeski.

