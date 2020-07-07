German industrial output rebounds in May but not as much as forecast

Germany's industrial production rebounded in May, rising by 7.8pc on the month after falling by a revised 17.5pc in April, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday, in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is recovering after lockdown.

The bounce-back, more modest than the 10pc rise economists had been forecasting, was led by a 27.6pc surge in production of capital goods.

Growth was more modest in other areas and factories churned out fewer intermediate goods.

Despite the recovery, production is still well below the levels recorded before the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

May output was down 19pc in calendar- and season-adjusted terms on February, the month before lockdown measures were imposed.

