German industrial output dips as exports slow down

Germany's industrial output unexpectedly dropped in October, reviving worries about its economic growth outlook as its manufacturing backbone takes a blow from global trade conflicts and disruptions in the auto sector.

Industrial output fell 1.7pc on the month defying expectations for a 0.1pc rise, Statistics Office figures showed yesterday. Production of capital goods slumped by 4.4pc on the month, the steepest decline in more than five years.

Europe's biggest economy is going through a soft patch as its export-oriented manufacturers struggle against a backdrop of trade friction, an ailing car industry and Brexit uncertainties.

"Now the trepidation starts again about GDP growth in the final quarter," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

