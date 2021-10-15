German growth predicted to falter raising doubts about the recovery

Germany’s economic institutes are slashing their 2021 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 2.4pc from 3.7pc as supply bottlenecks slow the recovery, two people familiar with the decision have told Reuters .

The four institutes – the RWI in Essen, the DIW in Berlin, the Ifo in Munich and Halle’s IWH – were due to release their joint forecast yesterday.

They will also raise their forecast for growth next year to 4.8pc from 3.9pc, and will project 1.9pc economic growth for 2023, the two people said.

If the institutes’ new forecast proves correct, it will put a dent in overall eurozone growth prospects. Up to now, the European Commission has been upbeat on 2021 growth and had been hinting it would raise its 4.8pc forecast for this year rather than cut it. Its new estimate is due for publication early next month.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2021 growth forecast for Germany by half a percentage point from its July prediction to 3.1pc.

Germany GDP slumped by 4.6pc in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics office data showed last week that the volume of exports fell in August for the first time in 15 months as the supply chain issues plaguing the global economy continued to bite.

The German government, which so far has been forecasting growth of 3.5pc for this year and 3.6pc for next, is expected to update its estimates this month as well.

Official data on third-quarter economic growth is due on October 29.

German bond yields were set for their biggest two-day falling streak in months as bond markets continued to reverse a recent spike in borrowing costs.

Government bond yields across major developed markets have fallen sharply since Tuesday as markets started to consolidate. Bond yields go up when bond prices go down.

And yesterday’s drop in yields continued to be driven by falling “real” yields on inflation-linked bonds, which outpaced the fall in nominal bond yields.

Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho, noted that moves in euro area yields were being driven by moves in the UK government bond market in particular, where investors are betting on a rate hike from the Bank of England by the end of the year, while long-dated yields have fallen sharply.

The moves suggest the “market is thinking that would be a policy error, so that would curtail growth too much and might not necessarily have the desired impact on inflation. So it would really be a hit to demand that isn’t warranted,” Mr McCallum said.

With the focus on monetary policy, investors were closely watching central bank speakers yesterday.

In the euro area, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Europe’s inflation swing is still seen as temporary and there are no signs that the recent surge is becoming embedded in wages.