German GDP last year grew at weakest rate since 2013

The German economy grew by 0.6pc in 2019, the weakest expansion rate since 2013 and a marked cooling from the previous year, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The German economy grew by 0.6pc in 2019, the weakest expansion rate since 2013 and a marked cooling from the previous year, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.6pc last year after an expansion rate of 1.5pc in 2018.

"This means that the German economy grew the tenth year in a row. This is the longest growth period since German reunification," statistics official Albert Braakmann said.

The office said the budget surplus of the public sector, including federal states, municipalities and social security systems, fell to €49.8bn or 1.5pc of GDP after €62.4bn or 1.9pc in the previous year.

Exports edged up by 0.9pc last year after a 2.1pc increase in 2018 while imports rose by 1.9pc following a 3.6pc jump, the office added. This suggests that net trade had a negative impact on overall economic growth last year.

Germany's export-dependent manufacturers are contending with sluggish foreign demand in light of a slowing world economy and uncertainty linked to trade disputes and Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The automobile sector is also struggling to adjust to stricter emissions regulation and a shift to electric vehicles.

Reuters