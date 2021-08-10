German flood bill repair bill could hit as much as €30bn 

Germany's planned flood recovery fund will total between €20bn and €30bn, the conservative candidate to become the nation's next chancellor and premier of its most populous state said yesterday.

The lower figure is double initial projections.

"We need between €20bn and €30bn for the federal fund," North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet told the regional parliament, adding that officials were still discussing the details.

Heavy rainfall and flooding last month took many towns in western and southern Germany by surprise despite extreme weather warnings. More than 180 people died in the country's worst natural disaster in over half a century which also destroyed many homes, roads, railway lines and bridges.

Officials initially estimated costs of reconstruction in the flood zones would top €10bn, but more detailed analysis of the damage since then has put the cost much higher.

Mr Laschet is campaigning to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in a September 26 election, and his Christian Democrats have suffered a dip in support following missteps in managing the floods that hit his home state and Rhineland-Palatinate to the south hardest.

In one incident, Mr Laschet was caught on camera laughing in the background as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier offered words of comfort to communities affected by the floods.

He later apologised.