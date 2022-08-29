German finance chief Christian Linder warns of ‘gigantic power price shock’ for Europe’s largest economy

Christian Lindner wants to decouple the market from ever-more expensive gas. Photo: Bloomberg

German finance minister Christian Lindner said his government needs to address soaring power prices “with the utmost urgency,” as a leading economist warned of a “gigantic shock” looming for Europe’s biggest economy.

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Mr Lindner said swift action is required or “inflation will be increasingly driven by an electricity crisis.”

The power market should be overhauled so that prices are no longer coupled to ever-more expensive gas, generating billions of euro in profits for operators of wind, solar and coal facilities “at the expense of consumers.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pitched Europe into its worst energy crisis in decades, with surging gas and electricity costs stoking inflation, undermining the euro and threatening to drag economies into recession.

Amid warnings of blackouts and social unrest this winter, Europe’s politicians have earmarked about €280bn to ease the pain for businesses and households, but the aid risks being dwarfed by the scale of the emergency.

Sebastian Dullien, director of the IMK economic research institute, said some members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government don’t appear to have grasped the scope of the threat, warning that “Germany is facing a gigantic macroeconomic shock.”

According to a “conservative” estimate by the institute, companies, households and the state will have to shoulder an extra burden of more than €200bn next year, or about 5pc of GDP.

The energy crisis will be high on the agenda when Mr Scholz and his ministers meet for a two-day cabinet retreat outside Berlin starting tomorrow.

The ruling coalition is considering imposing some form of windfall tax on energy companies, officials told Bloomberg last week.

The Czech Republic, which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, said on Friday it will call an emergency meeting of the bloc’s energy ministers to discuss potential solutions.

Surging power prices are the result of a “market failure,” Czech prime minister Petr Fiala said, and called for an EU-wide measure to cap them. He is seeking backing among other member states and plans to discuss possible price limits with Mr Scholz at talks in Prague today.

In the longer term, German’s economy minister Robert Habeck wants to overhaul the market to decouple the price customers pay from gas prices.