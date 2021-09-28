German election result points to higher spending ahead

The purse strings have been loosened and will stay that way, no matter who heads Germany's new government. That's the verdict from investors who see potential gains for segments such as green finance alongside modestly higher bond yields.

After Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly defeated the ruling Christian Democratic bloc (CDU/CSU) in Sunday's election, both parties will woo the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) to form a coalition.

Based on the colours of the parties involved, a potential Social Democrat-led alliance has been dubbed the 'traffic light' coalition, with a conservative-led one named after the flag of Jamaica.

For investors following the negotiations, that may be the main difference between the two groupings. Apart from the FDP which wants a speedy return to the debt "brake" capping new federal borrowing, all the other parties have expressed some willingness to spend more flexibly.

Read More

"It seems that the Greens are going to be part of the coalition ... So whether it's a Jamaica or a traffic light coalition, that means more expansionary fiscal policy," said Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International.

She saw the 'traffic light' option of the Social Democrats, Greens and the FDP as the most positive option for markets and "a real change from politics of the past several decades".

Higher spending from this coalition is expected to provide a bigger boost to public investments, supporting economic growth.

The CDU has led Germany since 2005, a period characterised initially by stringent austerity both at home and across the euro zone, which critics say has depressed public investments. But the Covid-19 pandemic hitting in March 2020 gave way to greater spending.

Last year's spending burst was financed with record new borrowing of €130bn, rising up to €240bn in 2021. Constitutionally mandated borrowing limits will likely be suspended for the third year running in 2022 to allow €99.7bn in borrowing.

Thomas Kruse, chief investment officer for Germany at Amundi, said an SPD-led coalition could unleash more government spending but a conservative-led grouping was likely to stimulate private sector investment via tax cuts, favouring equities either way.

Given the Greens will be key in either coalition, Mr Kruse is particularly seeking opportunities in companies that benefit from a speedier green transition.

"In general, there will be a lot of spending," he said.

There are some differences between the parties that must be resolved, particularly for the Greens and the FDP, who will hold talks seeking compromise before negotiations with the other parties.

The Greens' have pledged to "reform" the debt brake and, like the SPD, favour higher taxes on the wealthy. The CDU has pledged not to raise income taxes and seeks cuts for companies while the FDP advocates tax cuts for wealthy individuals and companies.

Read More



