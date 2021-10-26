German economy closing year with bout of stagflation

German economic growth is likely to slow sharply in the fourth quarter of the year as industry continues to suffer from supply shortages and demand for services wanes, the Bundesbank said in a regular monthly report on Monday.

Europe’s biggest economy boomed in the summer but unexpected supply-chain bottlenecks are holding back its vast car sector, while higher energy costs and persistent concerns over coronavirus could hit consumer sentiment, economists have said.

“Growth is likely to slow significantly in the current quarter,” the Bundesbank said, adding that full-year growth is now likely to be “significantly” below its 3.7pc prediction made in June.

“The strong momentum in the service sector is likely to subside considerably,” the bank said. “The manufacturing sector is likely to continue to suffer from delivery problems.”

The Bundesbank added that supply issues along with higher energy prices and the reversal of a cut in value-added tax will continue to push consumer prices higher, a repeat of its previous warnings.

“Overall, the rate of inflation is likely to continue to rise for the time being, before gradually declining in the coming year,” it said.

German business morale deteriorated for the fourth month running in October as supply problems in manufacturing, a spike in energy prices and rising Covid-19 infections are slowing the pace of recovery from the pandemic.

The Ifo institute said on Monday that its business climate index fell to 97.7 from an upwardly revised 98.9 in September.

This was the lowest reading since April and undershot the 97.9 consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

“Supply problems are giving businesses headaches,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said, adding that capacity utilisation in manufacturing was falling.

“Sand in the wheels of the German economy is hampering recovery.”

Half of all industrial companies are planning to increase prices due to the continuing supply problems, which is a record high in the survey, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said.

The bottlenecks for intermediate goods and raw materials are spilling over from manufacturing to other sectors of the economy too, such as retailing, meaning not every Christmas present will be available for delivery in time, Mr Wohlrabe added.

“The coronavirus crisis has turned into a scarcity crisis,” VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said.

In addition to the supply problems, the spike in gas and energy prices is complicating the recovery, Mr Gitzel added.

Other analysts pointed to rising Covid-19 infections in Germany, which could lead to renewed restrictions for retailers, bars and restaurants over the winter months.

Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said companies were expecting politicians to react to the latest increase in coronavirus infections with new restrictions.

The current coronavirus wave is leading to factory closures, especially in Asia, which will exacerbate the material shortages in Germany, he added.

