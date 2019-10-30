German central bank boss warns against climate role for regulator

Incoming ECB president Christine Lagarde recently argued that it should be a priority for central banks and supervisors to look at how they can contribute to mitigating climate change.

The head of Germany's powerful central bank, Mr Weidmann, argued that while climate change risk is not sufficiently priced into assets, and most banks still fail to take such risks into consideration, it would be wrong to use bank regulation or monetary policy to achieve political goals.

"A monetary policy that explicitly pursues environmental goals risks being overburdened," he said. "And in the long term, its independence could be called into question."

He said that buying a disproportionate share of green bonds, as suggested by some ECB watchers, would violate the principle of market neutrality.

Mr Weidmann also argued against using bank regulation, such as risk weights on haircuts on financial assets, to achieve climate change goals, as regulation should be aligned with actual risk.

"Incentives for climate protection, on the other hand, are a matter for politics," he added.

Mr Weidmann acknowledged that two thirds of banks do not take climate change into account in risk management, and the cost of climate change is not fully priced in by markets. He also said violent weather events can lead to more volatile growth and inflation rates, making monetary policy harder to set.

Meanwhile, the European Union was called on to revise its fiscal rules, to allow governments to spend more on policies to fight climate change and infrastructure, by an independent advisory body yesterday. With the eurozone's economy slowing, the rationale of fiscal rules that were hastily tightened after the EU debt crisis of 2010-12 is now widely questioned.

In its annual report, the European Fiscal Board (EFB), which advises the European Commission, said the rules present "a number of weaknesses".

It urged an overhaul that would allow states to increase "productive" investments, that could boost growth even in belt-tightening periods.

Among them, it listed investments in digital infrastructure and to help in the "mitigation of climate change".

"Countries could voluntarily top up expenditures beyond their co-financing commitments (to the EU). Additional spending in the identified areas should be excluded from the calculation of the net primary expenditures," it said.

The EFB, which is in charge of assessing EU fiscal policies, proposed similar changes last year, but they were not enacted. Its call could carry more weight this year, as the European Commission is carrying out a periodic review of fiscal rules.

It acknowledged in its report that highly indebted governments have done little to reduce their debt burden, but recognised the efforts required by a strict interpretation of the rules might have been disproportionate.

The European Commission, which is in charge of monitoring EU states' budgets, has applied the rules with broad discretion, the EFB said.

While this could have avoided a worsening of the economic situation in some crisis countries, it has also weakened the rules, it said.

The EFB suggested moving away from uniform fiscal targets and tailoring goals to individual nations.

Reuters

