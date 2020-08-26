German business confidence rebound fuels recovery hope

German business morale improved more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam, a survey showed, boosting hopes that Europe's largest economy is set for a strong recovery following the massive coronavirus shock.

The Ifo institute is Germany's largest and most influential economic think-tank and it said yesterday that its widely watched business climate index rose to 92.6 from a downwardly revised 90.4 in July.

This was the fourth monthly increase in a row and came in better than economists' expectations for a reading of 92.2.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said he expected the economy to grow by almost 7pc on the quarter in the July-September period after it posted a record plunge of 9.7pc in the previous three months at the height of the pandemic.

"The German economy is on the road to recovery," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement, adding that firms assessed their current business situation much more optimistically than in the previous month.

The Ifo survey recorded the strongest gains in business morale among manufacturers and service providers while sentiment among construction firms was also improving.

Wohlrabe added a note of caution, however.

"The upswing is still fragile. We have not yet reached the pre-crisis level," he told Reuters, saying the latest spike in new infections underlined the risk of a second wave which could derail the recovery again.

Wohlrabe also pointed out that export expectations had fallen again slightly. .

Germany's parliament has suspended its debt brake this year to allow the government to finance its crisis response with record new debt of €217.8bn.The debt brake had meant the federal budget deficit could not exceed 0.35pc of gross domestic product (GDP) and its suspension has allowed the German state to run up a a budget deficit of €51.6bn from January to June, the statistics office said. Measured by the EU's Maastricht criteria, this is a deficit of 3.2pc of GDP.

Employment has proven relatively robust during the crisis with the government's efforts to shield the labour market from the coronavirus shock with short-time work schemes paying off.

The relatively mild impact on employment has helped to stabilise household incomes and this in return has led to a big increase in household saving as consumers were unable to spend much during the lockdown months from mid-March until May.

The savings rate almost doubled to 20.1pc of GDP in the second quarter compared with the previous year, the office said.

The German central bank expects household spending to drive a strong recovery in the third quarter, though the economy might not reach its pre-crisis level before 2022.

The government's stimulus measures include a temporary VAT cut from July to December worth up to €20bn. "The reopening of the economy will give the German economy a strong boost in the period from July to September," VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said.

But the moment of truth may come in the autumn and winter months, which could see a wave of bankruptcies, Gitzel warned.

Mr Gitzel said these concerns were amplified in the autos sector, a key part of the German economy, where suppliers are alreadystruggling to get to grips with the shift to challenges posed by electric cars and digitisation.

Reuters