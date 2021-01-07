German board gender quotas get go-ahead

Representation: Larger listed companies will have to have at least one woman on their management boards (Stock image)

Germany's cabinet yesterday approved federal legislation to force larger listed companies to have at least one woman on their management boards, following years of debate over the issue.

Of the largest roughly 100 listed companies in Germany, women accounted for only 11.5pc of board seats. The German legislation also sets out stricter gender equality rules for government-controlled companies, where boards with more than two members will have to have at least one woman on them.

In Ireland, women held 21pc of directorships in market-listed companies at the start of last year, up from 8pc in 2013, following pressure from corporate governance experts, regulators and lobby groups like Women on Boards and The 30pc Club.

Gillian Harford, country executive at The 30pc Club Ireland, said the organisation is more supportive of targets than legal quotas.

“Targets are seen to be more successful, [they offer] real accountability for progress,” Ms Harford said.

There is also a danger that quotas, especially with very low quotas, will become a tick box exercise and that firms will adopt a “one and done” mentality, she said.

There are also no signs that they do anything to improve the talent pipeline and quotas at board level don’t always translate to better representation at C-Suite level, she said.

Women make up one third of executive boards in Europe's biggest companies but occupy only a small minority of leadership roles, according to a study published last year, with Norway ranking top for gender diversity, followed by France.

Additional reporting Reuters

Online Editors