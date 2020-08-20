German airlines plot limited corridor for transatlantic flights

Germany's main aviation industry group has proposed the creation of limited air-travel corridors between major US and European hubs, in a bid to crack open the nearly dormant market for transatlantic flight.

The pilot projects would link US airports in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Newark with Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, along with other major European intercontinental hubs, executives at BDL, which represents Germany's airports and airlines, said yesterday.

The proposal, which would require passengers to produce a negative test for Covid-19 before flying, is an effort to revive a market that's the industry's biggest profit producer and help major European airline groups such as Deutsche Lufthansa and IAG to recover from the pandemic. London-New York was the world's top revenue-generating route, with more than $1bn (€840m) in annual sales before governments imposed lengthy travel bans to contain the coronavirus.

Covid-19 testing exists at the German airports and could quickly be installed elsewhere, according to the BDL executives, Matthias von Randow and Peter Gerber.

Lufthansa, IAG and Air France-KLM all have commercial partnerships with one of the large US network airlines. However, the plan will need to involve the foreign, transport and health ministries in Germany alone, while a multitude of international authorities have to agree on which kind of test would be accepted.

Four major airlines in the US and Europe last month called on US Vice President Mike Pence and Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs, to reach an international agreement on testing to allow broad transatlantic travel.

A reopening of transatlantic flight would give a huge boost to major network carriers, which on the US side include Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines. The International Air Transport Association has warned that long-distance flying will take years to return to 2019 levels and has urged countries to unify travel rules to speed the comeback.

Europe's busiest airport hub, London Heathrow, is working on a testing mechanism and industry executives are lobbying the British government to replace quarantines with virus tests as a means of screening travellers from high-risk countries. A spokeswoman for Heathrow said it wasn't involved in the German proposal.

Irish Independent