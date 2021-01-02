Gearing down: Nissan plans to cut presence in Europe in bid to slash operating costs

Drive: Newly manufactured automobiles leave on a car transporter from the Nissan plant in Sunderland, UK. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

Nissan is planning to further reduce its presence in Europe and outsource the sales and manufacturing of its cars to alliance partner Renault, it was reported yesterday.

As part of its global turnaround plan, which is reversing a rapid expansion led by the ousted former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, Nissan will cut its distribution channels in thirty countries, mainly in East Europe.

It is also planning to close its Avila plant in Spain and convert it into a warehouse, the report said.

The Japanese motor company is currently moving operations away from Europe and shifting focus to China, the US and Japan.

Nissan expects to post a record operating loss of 340bn yen (€2.7bn) in the year to March 31, is cutting production capacity and model numbers by a fifth and aims to slash operating expenses by 300bn yen over three years.

The company’s three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi was plunged into uncertainty in 2018, when Mr Ghosn was arrested on financial misconduct charges, which he denies. He later fled Japan.

Reuters