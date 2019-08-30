GE offloads aircraft financing portfolio

Apollo will acquire PK AirFinance, a subsidiary of GE's Shannon, Co Clare-based aircraft leasing business Gecas.

Meanwhile, Athene will buy a related portfolio of loans, the companies said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the companies said that $3.6bn (€3.25bn) of PK AirFinance's financing receivables would be sold above book value.

The sale accelerates the dismantling of GE's finance operation as CEO Larry Culp reorients the company around equipment manufacturing.

GE has been moving away from lending since the 2008 financial crisis, although it has resisted selling its aircraft leasing assets.

