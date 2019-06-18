Gatwick Airport reports rise in earnings as passenger numbers grow

London's Gatwick Airport has reported a 7.3pc rise in annual underlying earnings to £441.4m (€495m) as it saw passenger numbers rise to 46.4 million.

Britain's second biggest airport, which was recently bought by French construction and transport concession group Vinci, said it added another 1.1 million long-haul passengers in the year to March 31.

It said the 14.3pc rise in long-haul passengers was driven by increased Far East connections, which grew 45pc year-on-year.

Overall revenues lifted 6.1pc to £810.8m (€908m) for the year.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, said: "Today's results underline our ambition to be a thriving global airport which continues to invest in our passengers and local communities, while strongly supporting UK plc.

"Over the last year, we have achieved strong passenger growth matched by a reduction in our local noise footprint; robust financial results matched by record levels of investment back into the airport; and growing global connections fuelling increased trade and tourism opportunities.

"These strong results give us a firm foundation for future sustainable growth and later this year we look forward to publishing our final master plan which will help set the long-term growth and development plan for Gatwick."

