Gas prices fall to pre-war level as demand pressures ease

European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in roubles isn’t yet expected .

Benchmark Dutch gas futures fell as much as 12pc to €84 per megawatt hour – the lowest level since February 23, the day prior to the Russian invasion – before paring some of those losses. The front-month contract settled 9.2pc lower on April 14, ahead of the Easter holidays.

The market has been focused on shipments from Russia, its largest supplier, particularly following President Vladimir Putin’s demand last month that “unfriendly” buyers pay for gas in roubles. The European Union’s lawyers have drafted a preliminary finding that the payment mechanism would violate the bloc’s sanctions.

There is still “some time” for Europe to pay for Russian gas shipments in roubles with payments for April supplies mainly “due sometime in May,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday. He declined to comment on whether any customers have agreed to pay in roubles or set up accounts as mandated.

Above-average temperatures in southeast Europe are set to expand into the mid-continent next week, Maxar said in a report. That could relieve some pressure on demand for natural gas. Iberia will be colder than normal, the forecaster added.

Even before the war in Ukraine, Europe was dealing with an energy supply crunch and competing with Asia for cargoes of liquefied natural gas. Pandemic-related lockdowns are now weighing on demand in Asia.

“Gas prices have come down quite a bit as short-term fundamentals soften,” said Edmund Siau, lead analyst for gas and LNG at consultants FGE. Demand destruction and fuel switching have eased pressures on European gas prices but competition from Asia looms, he said. “Traders are wondering what Asia is going to do with China’s lockdowns and what the plan is to restock before winter.”