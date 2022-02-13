Gas price inflation has us all dancing to Vladimir’s tune

Tensions caused by the rising cost of living are spilling out all over the place. The spike in the rate of inflation has spooked everybody from central bankers to house hunters, families and low paid workers.

Post-Covid supply shocks are one thing but much of the inflationary impetus has come from rising gas and energy prices. Economists have two very different views on what happens next.

One camp says this is all about a supply side shock and it will resolve itself in the second half of this year. And in fact there is some evidence that gas prices in particular have settled – at least for now anyway.

The other camp says there is a real danger energy-driven inflation will become more widespread and endemic leading to a higher wage spiral and a longer run of rising prices.

You only have to look at the normally boring world of power generation to get a glimpse of what might lie ahead. Eirgrid recently announced the completion of an auction with power companies, which will lead to the construction of nine gas generators around the country.

The price struck for the electricity generated was €147,000 per megawatt per year. The price for the previous auction in 2020 was €47,821 and back in 2019 it was €46,150.

This reflects the sharp increase in the price of gas in the last year. However, the contracts run for 10 years. So contracts to provide the equivalent of one third of our current average generating capacity are running at over three times the 2019 price and they will remain so for a decade.

We expect wind energy to contribute more by then. A new record for wind-generated electricity was reached last Saturday according to Eirgrid, where 86pc of demand for electricity across the island of Ireland was met by wind.

Gas looks to continue to play very strong role in power generation

But before we reckon we are in the clear on energy costs, the fact remains that wind power’s share of electricity generation last year amounted to 29pc which was actually down from 35pc in 2020.

Gas looks to continue to play a very strong role in power generation here for a long time to come. So what will happen with gas prices?

In the short term, they could fall back if Russia does not invade Ukraine, but equally they may shoot up if it does.

The UK is heavily dependent on gas imports and that looks set to increase dramatically in the coming years. Britain already imports more than half of its gas from Norway, Qatar and Russia. Within eight years that looks set to increase to 70pc as its reliance on domestically produced North Sea gas reduces.

This will drive up our gas prices, especially as our own domestic Corrib gas field winds down in the years ahead.

In the short term in the UK gas prices to consumers and businesses are about to rise sharply. The UK regulator has limits on how much suppliers are able to charge consumers for energy.

The regulator recently announced that it will lift the price cap by a staggering 54pc in April in response to the higher price suppliers are having to pay for gas.

Meanwhile, the government here is scrambling to put together some kind of counter inflation package of measures that might make a meaningful difference.

The government does not want to introduce measures that it will find hard to reverse, such as lower Vat rates. However, the short to medium term picture for energy prices looks pretty grim.

Higher gas prices are now feeding into higher input costs for farmers who rely on fertilizer which in turn has gone up in price. They are talking about food price increases coming down the track.

It is as if we are all dancing to Vladimir Putin’s tune.

Irish whiskey makers have Scotch in their sights

Thankfully energy prices are not the only thing going up. So too are Irish whiskey sales to the US and around the world. Our plucky whiskey producers are talking about the possibility that Irish whiskey sales could overtake Scotch sales in the US by 2030. This would be a hell of a scalp to take, given that it hasn’t happened since before the days of American prohibition in the 1920s.

Irish whiskey sales rebounded in the US last year after a pandemic-induced fall in 2020. Last year Irish whiskey sales in the US increased by $185m to $1.3bn (€1.1bn).

According to the whiskey industry this increase was greater than the cumulative growth experienced by Scotch over the past ten years.

Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing spirits category of the past decade. But nobody should look to write off Scotch too soon.

Before the pandemic the US market was worth £1.07bn (€1.2bn) for Scotch exports. But a Trump tariff and Covid saw this fall by 32pc to £729m.

A deal reached between the UK and the US in mid-2021 has seen the tariffs suspended for five years. The Scotch industry is investing. Britain is also in talks with India about a trade deal where Scotch whiskey imports currently attract a 150pc tariff. India is the largest whiskey market in the world.

Peloton’s “Mr Big” takes a tumble

Just like that, shares in exercise bike maker Peloton collapsed. The meteoric rise of the company’s share price saw it reach a market capitalization of $52bn at one stage.

In the space of 12 months its shares have fallen by 85pc and some institutional investors aren’t just breaking into a sweat, they are pretty angry. Its fall from grace was inevitable. The product was booming on the back of Covid lockdown sales as gyms closed around the world. This couldn’t last or be repeated.

The expensive piece of kit which costs over $2,000 in the US also featured in an episode of the Sex and The City return TV series ‘Just Like That’. The character known as “Mr Big” had a heart attack in the episode and died after a session on one of the machines. Some of us reluctant male viewers wanted to thank Peloton!

But what makes the Peloton story all the more fascinating is how the hype around the company attracted investors at “hope” valuations rather than real results.

The management built a business with revenues of $4bn, but not $40bn. Some investors are angry about a dual class of shares which allows the company’s founders to block a takeover.

One investor is even talking about a law suit to challenge the share structure. But surely, those investors were aware of the share structure before they bought the stock. Surely, they were aware that its peak market cap was 12.5 times its revenues. Surely they were aware that the company was losing money – $313m in the 12 months to June 2021.

Chief executive and founder John Foley stepped down as chief executive to become chairman. Around 2,800 jobs are going as investors try to force a sale.

The market cap is now $13bn. With the bubble burst the business looks like a completely different proposition. How can it grow sales with nearly 3,000 fewer staff? Yet, it is being touted as an attractive target for the likes of Nike or Amazon. We will have to see.