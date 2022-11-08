Gas price drops as warm weather softens demand

A slightly warmer forecast is delaying the use of gasl from storage sites. Stock image

The price of European natural gas declined as mild weather keeps a lid on heating demand, easing the impact of a historic energy crisis that has already pushed consumer bills to record levels.

Benchmark gas future prices fell as much as 8.1pc to the lowest in more than a week. A slightly warmer forecast is delaying the use of the fuel from storage sites, creating a bigger buffer for the colder months. German stockpiles are more than 99pc full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

"There have simply been far fewer heating degree days since the start of the current gas year" in October, according to Morgan Stanley analysts led by Martijn Rats, who lowered their gas price forecasts for next year.

"Warm weather was the key driver" behind a slump in European gas demand, "not a change in underlying household behaviour," the analysts wrote.

While prices have recently eased, they are still about three times higher than usual. European households are paying more than ever for their electricity and gas, according to Helsinki-based energy consultancy VaasaETT, even as governments have pledged more than €550bn to shield consumers from the energy crisis.

Lower-than-expected demand in October means European storage sites will probably end the winter season in March 19pc higher than previously expected, at 31 billion cubic meters, Morgan Stanley said.

"With higher inventories – and marginally greater demand destruction in industry than we had modelled – prices can be lower," the bank said. "However, this is entirely attributable to weather and it is still early in the heating season."