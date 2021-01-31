| 3.6°C Dublin

Garda-seized Wirecard material sent to Germany

'Munich-based Wirecard filed for insolvency last year, owing creditors €4bn.' Photo: Sven Hoppe/AP Expand

'Munich-based Wirecard filed for insolvency last year, owing creditors €4bn.' Photo: Sven Hoppe/AP

Sean Pollock Email

An Garda Síochána is understood to have sent material it seized from the Dublin office of Wirecard, a scandal-hit German payments firm, to authorities in Germany.

Last July, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau raided Wirecard's office as part of an international fraud investigation. It followed a request from the German prosecutor's office.

A Garda statement said: "The material seized during the search has been transferred to the German authorities." It declined to identify the financial services firm.

