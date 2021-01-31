Garda-seized Wirecard material sent to Germany

An Garda Síochána is understood to have sent material it seized from the Dublin office of Wirecard, a scandal-hit German payments firm, to authorities in Germany.

Last July, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau raided Wirecard's office as part of an international fraud investigation. It followed a request from the German prosecutor's office.

A Garda statement said: "The material seized during the search has been transferred to the German authorities." It declined to identify the financial services firm.

Gardai added that its search of the office and transferring of the material represented "all activity" it carried out on this matter. Munich-based Wirecard filed for insolvency last year, owing creditors €4bn. It disclosed a €1.9bn hole in its accounts, which auditor EY said resulted from a sophisticated global fraud. In October 2019, Wirecard's board hired KPMG to investigate allegations in other media outlets claiming the firm had reported higher revenues and profits based on fictitious customer sales. One of the allegations was that Dubai-based Al Alam Solutions, a Wirecard partner company that helps retailers accept credit card transactions, had moved sales in suspicious clients' names through the German company's subsidiaries in Dubai and Dublin.