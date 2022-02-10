Game on: Irish firm Prodigy Learning inks US contract to boost student coding

North Carolina has signed up 340,000 middle school children to learn coding through Minecraft

Dublin-headquartered educational technology group Prodigy Learning has clinched a three-year contract in North Carolina.

It will see the company roll out its ‘Coding in Minecraft’ computer science programme to 340,000 middle-school students across the state.

The contract is with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and will be carried out in conjunction with Microsoft, which bought the company behind the hugely popular Minecraft game in 2014 for $2.5bn.

The Prodigy Learning programme comprises four courses where students develop their coding skills through a Minecraft world using MakeCode, JavaScrip or Python.

Andrew Flood, the chief executive and co-owner of Prodigy Learning, said the company wants to break down barriers for students and teachers to increase the uptake of computer science in schools.

The deployment of the programme in North Carolina will start with providing access to up to 8,000 students and 200 middle-school teachers during the first year of the contract, with every middle-school student able to access it by the third year.

Prodigy Learning also works closely with Microsoft in Ireland on educational initiatives.

The Irish firm recorded a €472,000 profit in 2020, according to its most recent set of publicly available accounts