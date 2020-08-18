G7 finance ministers look to extend debt relief for the poorest nations

During a video conference hosted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministers urged all official bilateral creditors to fully implement the G20 debt freeze for the poorest countries, and agreed to consider additional options, including extending the initiative into 2021, the spokesperson said. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) rich countries yesterday noted improved conditions in their economies, but underscored their concerns about the debt problems facing low-income nations, a US Treasury spokesperson said.

During a video conference hosted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministers urged all official bilateral creditors to fully implement the G20 debt freeze for the poorest countries, and agreed to consider additional options, including extending the initiative into 2021, the spokesperson said.

The meeting also included the leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who have urged the Group of 20 countries to extend their Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) given the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

G20 members, including China, and the Paris Club of official creditors in April offered a freeze on debt service payments to the 73 poorest countries until the end of the year to free up an estimated $12bn (€10bn)in funds for the poorest countries to fight the outbreak and mitigate its economic impact.

As of July 24, 41 countries had requested forbearance under the initiative.

But implementation of the debt freeze has been challenging and the global economic downturn has hit those countries particularly hard, triggering calls for its extension and expansion.

China's reluctance to include its state-supported China Development Bank and state-owned enterprises in the debt payment suspension and concerns over confidentiality in many Chinese loans to countries in Africa have slowed the debt freeze's progress, economists say.

German State Secretary Wolfgang Schmidt said the debt issue was a key topic in the meeting and emphasised the need for the private sector to take part.

Reuters