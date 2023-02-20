G7 and EU looking at ways to keep track of Russian diamonds

Group of Seven (G7) nations and the European Union are discussing ways to track Russian diamonds across borders, according to people familiar with the matter.

This move could pave the way for restrictions on their trade in future.

Previous attempts by the EU to sanction Russian gems have run into resistance from importer nations such as Belgium.

They argue that the effort to introduce sanctions would be futile because transactions will simply shift elsewhere without a mechanism to trace precious stones.

The origin of a diamond is clear at the start of the supply chain when it is issued a certificate under the Kimberley Process.

However, after that they can become difficult to keep track of.

This Kimberley Process Certification Scheme was first established in 2003.

It was designed to end the sale of so-called blood diamonds that financed wars.

The scheme currently has 59 participants, including the 27-member EU.

However, cut and polished stones are often intermingled at trading houses.

The original certificate will then be replaced with “mixed origin” documentation.

This then makes it near-impossible to keep track of where Russian diamonds are eventually sold.

The US sanctioned the Russian mining giant, Alrosa PJSC last year.

The UK also sanctioned the company following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Alrosa currently accounts for about a third of the $80bn global trade in rough diamonds.

However, the measures introduced against the mining giant have had limited impact as much of the trade flows through other markets such as India.

The people with knowledge of the ongoing discussions between the Group of Seven nations and the EU said a solution is not imminent.

This is due to the fact that tracing polished diamonds in a global market is extremely complicated.

Still, two of the people said the G7 could issue a statement on the matter as early as next week.

This comes as part of the effort to maintain pressure on Russia as the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark. (© Bloomberg)