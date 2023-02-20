| 9.1°C Dublin

G7 and EU looking at ways to keep track of Russian diamonds

Diamonds. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Diamonds. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alberto Nardelli, Jennifer Jacobs and Jorge Valero

Group of Seven (G7) nations and the European Union are discussing ways to track Russian diamonds across borders, according to people familiar with the matter.

This move could pave the way for restrictions on their trade in future.

