G20 leaders unable to agree deal to kick global coal habit

Alok Sharma, president of COP26, says he wants to 'consign coal to history'. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Group of 20 (G20) diplomats have all but given up on their lofty goal of consigning coal to history and are instead closing in on a more modest plan.

They now aim to stop governments funding foreign, coal-fired power plants, according to sources.

With the energy crisis changing the dynamics of diplomatic talks, several emerging nations continue to push back against even this smaller goal – which the G7 signed up to in June and China has already committed to.

The UK and Italy, which have been pushing the climate agenda this year, had hoped to secure a phase-out of coal at home and abroad in the run-up to the United Nations’ COP26 climate talks, which begin at the end of this month.

The G20, which includes the world’s top emitters, will set the scene for the COP negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, that have been billed as a make-or-break summit to curb global warming.

Last week, preparatory G20 talks ended in gridlock, with no consensus on striving for net-zero emissions or limiting global warming to 1.5C.

As G20 leaders prepare to meet on October 30-31 in Rome, the energy crisis rattling Europe and Asia has thrown into sharp relief the importance of energy security and the risks of giving up fossil fuels before alternatives are ready to pick up the slack.

Read More

China has ordered miners to dig up as much coal as they can, India is calling for more oil output, and even the UK is using more coal-fired power.

In the US, President Joe Biden’s climate plans are in peril in Congress, undermining his ability to push through ambitious green pledges.

The leaders of nine countries, including Ireland, have called on the G20 nations to raise their climate ambitions at the Rome meeting.

“The world urgently needs leadership from the biggest countries – now,” said the group, which also includes Denmark, Belgium and Sweden, in an open letter.

They also want wealthy nations to deliver on a $100bn (€86bn) pledge to help countries deal with climate change.

If G20 leaders can’t agree on communications with strong language, it portends further difficulties at the COP climate summit, said Alden Meyer, a senior associate with research group E3G.

“In some ways we’ll know how this movie is going to turn out by the end of the G20 summit in Rome,” Mr Meyer said.

“Either we’re going to have agreement and we go into Glasgow with a tailwind. Or we go in with a pretty big split and it is very difficult to resolve those differences.”

The UK hosts of COP have made it their goal to “consign coal to history”, and COP president Alok Sharma says it’s his “personal priority”.

But even at the G7 in June in England, where leaders made pledges to cut emissions, they failed to nail down a deal on phasing out the dirtiest fossil fuel at home.

Negotiations continue, and there’s room for compromise. According to two officials, diplomats are considering commitments on methane – which is in focus after the US and EU forged an alliance to reduce emissions.