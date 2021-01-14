| 7.7°C Dublin

Future of audits is around social and environmental goals, a Big Four break-up won’t change that

Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner at PwC Ireland

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Breaking up the Big Four audit firms won’t solve the problem of major corporations collapsing apparently without warning and with clean audit histories, according to Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner with PwC Ireland.

High-profile financial scandals and corporate collapses mean the UK’s accountancy regulator is actively looking looked at the possibility of breaking up the dominance of the so-called ‘Big Four’ of PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, and EY.

It is a subject O’Rourke, a 35-year veteran in the industry, has views on. He’s defensive of his sector – most audited companies don’t collapse in scandal, he points out, but admits that change – and possibly major change – is coming.

