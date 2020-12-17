| 7.3°C Dublin

Fund in Aryzta coup doubles its money and slashes stake​​​

Veraison and its Spanish partner ejected Aryzta’s board

Urs became a member and Chair of the Aryzta board in September this year Expand

Ellie Donnelly

The Swiss investor that led this year’s campaign to unseat Aryzta’s board of directors and opposed efforts to sell the business in recent months has now slashed its stake after doubling its money.

While long-term Aryzta shareholders are nursing huge losses and a still-uncertain outlook, Swiss hedge fund Veraison has scooped a spectacular 100pc return by buying in and then selling out in a matter of months

Yesterday, just a day after an annual general meeting that cemented changes Veraison had lobbied for in a high profile shareholder activist campaign, the Swiss fund announced it had last week cut its stake which once stood at more than 10pc.

