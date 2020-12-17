Fund in Aryzta coup doubles its money and slashes stake​​​

The Swiss investor that led this year’s campaign to unseat Aryzta’s board of directors and opposed efforts to sell the business in recent months has now slashed its stake after doubling its money.

While long-term Aryzta shareholders are nursing huge losses and a still-uncertain outlook, Swiss hedge fund Veraison has scooped a spectacular 100pc return by buying in and then selling out in a matter of months

Yesterday, just a day after an annual general meeting that cemented changes Veraison had lobbied for in a high profile shareholder activist campaign, the Swiss fund announced it had last week cut its stake which once stood at more than 10pc.

Veraison’s stake fell below 5pc on December 7, the day shares shot up on confirmation of a takeover bid from US hedge fund Elliott at CHF0.80 (€0.74) a share, valuing the business at €734m.

Ironically, that bid came as a the result of a strategy pursued by the former board under Gary McGann, which was ousted by Veraison and its shareholder allies. The shares have since fallen as the prospect of a sale has fallen.

On December 7, the shares traded at 68c each in Dublin compared to 30.02 cents on April 24 this year, when Veraison first notified the markets it had a 3.2pc stake.

In mid-September Veraison’s stake in Aryzta had increased to almost 10pc. It has now fallen to 4.46pc.

Veraison yesterday said: “The engagement has developed very positively since the position was built up in March 2020, with a performance of over 100pc.”

The fund said was “pleased” about the “significant strengthening” of the board at Aryzta’s AGM earlier this week and “the good progress regarding the strategy implementation”.

“As a result of such progress, the Veraison SICAV Engagement Fund has reduced the shareholding,” Veraison said.

It added that it is “not participating in the speculation about a possible takeover”.

Verasion - alongside Spain's Cobas - led the campaign to unseat a swathe of the Aryzta board, including Gary McGann and Kevin Toland.

Following a September EGM, Verasion said they were “convinced that the renewed board of directors will quickly restore the confidence of investors in Aryzta”.

“The aim is to rebuild shareholder value and to review all strategic alternatives in the best interest of all stakeholders,” Veraison added at the time.

Veraison has opposed the potential sale to Elliott.

In October it welcomed the news that the negotiations between Aryzta and Elliott had been terminated.

The Swiss fund said that news “finally clears the way for the company to successfully pursue an industrial solution under the new leadership and to take advantage of the available options. The [EGM] vote of the shareholders is respected and the confidence of the capital market is secured”.

Since 2014 Aryzta, which traces its roots back to IAWS, has lost over 90pc of its value, leaving thousands of Irish farmers, co-op shareholders and investors with collective losses running well into the millions of euro.

Aryzta, which was once valued at more than €6bn, today remains a far cry from the valuation it hit in its heyday, despite the recent improvement in share price.

The company last month said it was currently entertaining offers for parts of its business from more than 10 potential buyers.

Aryzta’s AGM on Tuesday completed finished a process that has seen almost all of the board members replaced this year, n almost complete turnover of the board in 2020, with the exception of Swiss national Luisa Delgado, who was appointed last year.

Tuesday’s AGM also saw the return of an Irish person to the Aryzta board with the election of Cork native Gordon Hardie along with two other new directors, Jörg Riboni and Hélène Weber-Dubi.

Mr Hardie is now the sole Irish director on the Swiss-Irish group’s board.

At the start of this year, four out of the 10 Aryzta directors were Irish and they occupied top management posts.

