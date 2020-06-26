Oil headed for a weekly decline - only the second since April - as a surge in US coronavirus cases clouded the demand outlook, though the pessimism was tempered by huge cuts to Russia's seaborne crude exports.

Futures in New York slipped toward $38 a barrel yesterday, and are down 3.7pc for the week. The US has seen a record number of new cases, with a wave across the Sun Belt casting doubt over prospects for an oil-demand recovery. Texas, the centre of the American oil industry, halted its reopening as infections jumped and Houston's intensive-care wards reached capacity.

While massive OPEC+ output cuts and a pickup in demand have helped crude climb from its April low, price gains have slowed this month.

Consumption is still a long way off pre-virus levels and many refiners are struggling with low margins.

"Markets have got ahead of themselves," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock. "With the coronavirus pandemic still doing the rounds, there remains plenty of volatility on the horizon."

Earlier yesterday, oil prices rose on an expected slump in Russia's crude exports. Shipments of the flagship Urals grade from its three main western ports are set to plunge by 40pc next month.

The steep reductions underscore the OPEC+ alliance's commitment to eliminate the oil glut that built up earlier this year.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent