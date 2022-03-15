Fuel price drop unlikely to provide lasting relief

Economic policy-making has been thrown into a conundrum by the sudden reversal of oil prices since the weekend.

No sooner had the Government announced a costly and controversial cut to fuel excise duty last week than the market delivered a price cut of its own.

With Brent crude dipping below $104 at one point on Monday – consistent with a €1.77 price at the pump – the case for €320m in tax relief appeared to have gone up in smoke.

No matter. Markets are so volatile right now, especially for commodities, that even large daily moves can’t be taken as evidence of a new trend.

What is clear, however, is that the effects of last week’s skyrocketing fuel prices will be baked into the economy for some time to come.

The rising cost of gas and oil was already a feature of the post-Covid economy well before Russian armoured columns crossed the Ukrainian border. The war has only made the pressure more acute.

Those costs are now filtering through the entire global economy, right down to the micro level.

To take one small Irish example: waste company Panda has told SME customers that it will be charging an extra €1 per collection. That, and other incremental increases like it, will be passed on ultimately to the consumer.

Inflation has now moved beyond a supply chain phenomenon and is in the realm of what economists call “second order effects” – price rises that lead to price rises.

That’s why central bankers are committed to increasing interest rates despite all the uncertainty attached to forecasts right now.

A short-term move down in crude futures is unlikely to deter them from a hiking cycle that is set to continue with this week’s Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings. The ECB is sure to follow.

Yet they could be tightening into a downturn.

Investment banks have been busy revising their growth forecasts in light of squeezed supply of raw materials and global trade disruption. UBS has downgraded global growth by 1pc and sees Europe entering a recession this year in its adverse scenario.

Meanwhile, the EU is trying to walk the tightrope of phasing out Russian energy imports while avoiding any further economic damage to a bloc that has come to depend on an uninterrupted supply of cheap and plentiful gas.

Ceasefire talks, even if they succeed, may only be a temporary reprieve.