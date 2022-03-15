| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fuel price drop unlikely to provide lasting relief

Jon Ihle

Central bankers are committed to increasing interest rates despite all the uncertainty attached to forecasts right now

Brent oil fell to $104 per barrel Expand

Close

Brent oil fell to $104 per barrel

Brent oil fell to $104 per barrel

Brent oil fell to $104 per barrel

Economic policy-making has been thrown into a conundrum by the sudden reversal of oil prices since the weekend.

No sooner had the Government announced a costly and controversial cut to fuel excise duty last week than the market delivered a price cut of its own.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy