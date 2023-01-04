| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks anonymity for bail backers in fraud case

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Expand

Close

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Chris Dolmetsch

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried asked a judge to keep confidential the identities of two people who will help secure his bail to protect them from public scrutiny and potential harassment.

Lawyers for Mr Bankman-Fried on Tuesday filed a letter seeking redactions of the names of the two people who intend to sign on as sureties to his $250m bail package, saying there is no need for public disclosure.

Related topics

More On Cryptocurrency

Most Watched

Privacy