FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks anonymity for bail backers in fraud case

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried asked a judge to keep confidential the identities of two people who will help secure his bail to protect them from public scrutiny and potential harassment.
Lawyers for Mr Bankman-Fried on Tuesday filed a letter seeking redactions of the names of the two people who intend to sign on as sureties to his $250m bail package, saying there is no need for public disclosure.
Courts frequently require sureties to sign onto significant bail packages to ensure a defendant’s appearances in court. Defence lawyers sometimes seek to mask the identities of the sureties to protect them from public scrutiny.
“If the two remaining sureties are publicly identified, they will likely be subjected to probing media scrutiny, and potentially targeted for harassment, despite having no substantive connection to the case,” Mr Bankman-Fried’s lawyers wrote.
A judge granted Mr Bankman-Fried a $250m (€236m) bail package in December, one of the largest in US history. The personal bond was secured by the equity in his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, which is almost certainly not worth anywhere near that amount.
In addition to Mr Bankman-Fried and his parents, the judge asked that the bond be signed by two other people of “considerable means”.
In the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sexually trafficking girls, her lawyers sought to hide the names of people willing to sign a bond to win her release. Mr Bankman-Fried is being represented by some of the same lawyers.