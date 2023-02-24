| 8.7°C Dublin

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with new charges in crypto fraud case

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg Expand

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Larry Neumeister

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faced new fraud charges yesterday, as prosecutors accused him of cheating thousands of investors out of billions of dollars while casting himself as a trustworthy ”saviour of the cryptocurrency industry" – an image boosted by celebrity-studded Super Bowl advertising and big donations to political figures.

Four new charges, including securities fraud and conspiracy fraud counts, were unveiled with the unsealing of the refreshed indictment in Manhattan federal court that was returned a day earlier.

