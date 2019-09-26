London's FTSE 100 fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday as profit warnings from tobacco firm Imperial Brands, Aer Lingus owner IAG and education company Pearson weighed down the blue-chip index.

FTSE drops for 5th straight day after slew of profit alerts

The FTSE 100 gave up 0.2pc, as Imperial and BAT shed 9pc and 3pc respectively, after the blu e-cigarette maker cut annual sales and profit view.

Pearson slid over 13pc after saying full-year profit would be at the bottom of its guided range, while IAG also dipped 2pc after blaming pilot strikes for an expected €215m shortfall in annual profit.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was roughly flat by 07:13 GMT.

Reuters