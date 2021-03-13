FTSE 100 companies failing to hit benchmarks on board diversity

Ethnic minorities made up about 12pc of board directors at firms in the FTSE 100 Index in November, largely unchanged from a year earlier, highlighting a continued lack of diversity at companies that make up the UK’s main stock benchmark.

Only about one-third of the ethnic minorities on the boards identify as British subjects, according to the Parker Review, which was set up by the UK government to examine the ethnic makeup of boardrooms.

It follows separate research published earlier this year that found there are no Black chairs, chief executive officers or chief financial officers at any company in the FTSE 100.

Finance firms including BlackRock and Goldman Sachs are pushing companies around the world to hire more directors from diverse backgrounds in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, whose death sparked global social justice protests.

Read More

The Investment Association (IA), whose members manage more than €8.5trn of assets, has joined the call for more people of colour on UK boards, saying companies now need to reflect the country’s make-up. The IA has an all-white board.

The Parker Review set a target in 2017 for each company in the benchmark to have at least one director from an ethnic minority background by the end of this year.

“Significant progress” has been made toward meeting that goal despite the pandemic, Sir John Parker, chairman of the Parker Review Committee, said in a statement on Friday. About 20pc of companies had no ethnic minorities on their boards as of March, compared with about one in two in January 2020.

“We would hope the remaining companies in the FTSE 100, who still have time to meet the target, will ensure they follow this encouraging lead and align with the business case that underpins the review,” he said.

More than 40pc of Londoners identified as being Asian, Black, mixed or other ethnic group in the 2011 census. For the UK, the number was 14pc.

Bloomberg