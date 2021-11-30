French tollroad giant Vinci and local partner Limak bid to operate Turkey’s Antalya airport

French builder and toll-road giant Vinci and Ankara-based Limak Holding plan to bid jointly for a 25-year concession to operate Turkey’s third-busiest airport hub in Antalya.

Vinci and Limak have made an expression of interest to state airport authority DHMI, according to a document seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by people familiar with the matter. A new tender to run the airport will take place on Wednesday.

The airport is currently operated by Germany’s Fraport AG and Turkey’s TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS. Their concession runs until 2027 after an extension granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Limak and Vinci declined to comment.

Turkey’s air travel industry has retained its appeal even as an emerging virus variant prompts new restrictions. Paris airports operator Groupe ADP owns TAV, while Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen is run by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.

Some foreign investors have also remained unfazed despite weeks of currency turmoil and inflation soaring near 20pc in Turkey.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is seeking full control of its Turkish unit in a deal valued at as much as 25.7bn liras (€1.7bn), while the United Arab Emirates has outlined plans to start a $10bn (€8.9bn) fund to support investments in the country.

Even before the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant this month, the number of air passengers in Turkey was below pre-pandemic levels. The travel industry is a key source of hard currency for the economy.

Antalya served 20.1 million passengers in the first 10 months of 2021, according to data from the state airport authority. Antalya, a popular Mediterranean destination, saw 16 million foreign passengers in that period, making it Turkey’s second-busiest hub for world travellers.