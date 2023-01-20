French President Emmanuel Macron to push ahead with pension reform despite public backlash

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to press ahead with unpopular pension reforms that will raise the country's retirement age, despite massive protests and nationwide strikes.

During a news conference on Thursday at a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona, Mr Macron said that “we must do that reform”.

“We will do it with respect, in a spirit of dialogue but also determination and responsibility,” he added.

He was speaking after hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Paris and other French cities against planned pension reforms that would raise the retirement age, on a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Mr Macron and his presidency.

Strikes severely disrupted transport, schools and other public services across France.

French workers would have to work longer before receiving a pension under the new rules — with the nominal retirement age rising from 62 to 64. In a country with an aging population and growing life expectancy where everyone receives a state pension, Mr Macron’s government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent.

Unions argue the pension overhaul threatens hard-fought rights, and propose a tax on the wealthy or more payroll contributions from employers to finance the pension system. Polls suggest most French people also oppose the reform.

More than 200 rallies were staged around France on Thursday, including a large one in Paris involving all France’s major unions.

Jean Paul Cachina, a worker in human resources, joined the march in the French capital – a first ever for him. “I am not here for myself,” he said.

“I am here to defend the youth and workers doing demanding jobs. I work in the construction industry sector and I’m a first-hand witness of the suffering of employees.”

Many young people were among the Paris crowd, chanting “the youth is protesting. Macron you are finished”. High school student unions had urged members to join the protests.

Nathan Arsac (19) a student and member of the UNEF union, said: “I’m afraid of what’s going to happen next. Losing our social achievements could happen so fast. I’m scared of the future when I’ll be older and have to retire.”

Sylvie Béchard, a 59-year-old nurse, said she joined the march because “we, healthcare workers, are physically exhausted”.

“The only thing we have is demonstrating and to block the economy of the country,” she added.

The economic cost of the strikes was not immediately clear. The government worries that a big show of resistance could encourage unions to continue with protracted walkouts that could hobble the economy just as France is struggling against inflation and trying to boost growth.

Police unions opposed to the retirement reform also took part in the protests, while those on duty braced for potential violence should extremist groups join the demonstrations.

Most train services around France were cancelled, including some international connections, according to the SNCF rail authority. About 20pc of flights out of Paris’ Orly Airport were cancelled.