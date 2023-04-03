French pension protests could sink European fiscal pact as well as Emmanuel Macron

It is not just French President Emmanuel Macron who has a lot at stake when it comes to raising the pension age, the issue also strikes at the heart of proposals to reform the European Union’s budget rules.

Brussels wants to replace the failed one-size-fits-all Stability and Growth Pact with measures that aim to reduce debt over a period of years, easing the burden of rapid adjustment on high debt countries with a programme tailored to each nation’s circumstances.

As part of this, governments would be given credit for what are called ‘structural reforms’, such as reducing pension costs or making it easier to hire and fire workers, and this would allow them to stretch out the horizon for debt reduction.

So, if Macron’s pension age changes stick, France could expect to receive credit and a slower pace of spending adjustment if the new fiscal plans are agreed.

It’s a big deal as the country is second only to Greece when it comes to spending on old-age pensions in the EU. In 2020, expenditures were 13pc of gross domestic product (GDP) versus 10.3pc in the EU on average. Without the retirement age changes, that share will increase to 15.5pc by 2050.

Read More

It is a measure that has been urged by the International Monetary Fund so as to restore to France’s state finances which have deteriorated faster than most of its eurozone peers. Oxford Economics calculates that if the measure fails and results in a permanent 50 basis point rise in French 10-year bond yields above its forecasts, this would translate into €200bn in additional debt by 2040

While most of the focus in the eurozone is on Italy’s mountain of debt, which stands at 147pc of GDP, the most indebted country in Europe in terms of money owed is France.

This isn’t to suggest that France is in any imminent danger, as some of the pro-Brexit press in Britain make out, as its debt to GDP ratio is 113pc, but while Italy’s fragility is down to the lack of economic growth since it joined to the euro, France’s debt dynamics are a product of repeated overspending.

Expand Close Union march in Marseille. Photo: Laurent Coust/SOPA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Union march in Marseille. Photo: Laurent Coust/SOPA Images

Europe’s second largest economy hasn’t balanced its budget in 50 years. The last time France’s debt to GDP was below the 60pc Stability and Growth Pact limit was 20 years ago, and since the global financial crisis it has managed to get its budget deficit below 3pc of GDP only twice.

Despite the highest tax rates in Europe, Paris can’t balance its books and criticism of repeated breaches of EU budget rules have met with promises to do something about them and a Gallic shrug.

It took advantage of a decade of low interest rates to load up on debt and live beyond its means. Mid-2019 and mid-2021 even French 10-year bonds often had negative yields. While many eurozone nations used this period of low yields to deleverage, the French government and private sector used it as an opportunity to borrow more and the country has lived beyond its means for the better part of the past 10 years.

According to the European Fiscal Board – an independent budget body set up by European Commission – France has by far the worst compliance record with the pact’s rules of any EU state with a score of 22 out of 100, four points fewer than Italy.

The question is whether the new fiscal rules will really be able to entice the government in Paris into meaningful budget measures

As French central bank governor Villeroy de Galhau has noted “our problem is not so much the debt from the Covid shock, but the pre-Covid debt” which was already 97pc of GDP at the end of 2019.

The question is whether the new fiscal rules – which have been agreed in principle by EU finance ministers – will really be able to entice the government in Paris into meaningful budget measures.

The proposals will certainly be welcomed in many capitals – 12 of the EU’s 27 member states have a public debt-to-GDP ratio that exceeds 60pc – which will now get greater room to manoeuvre and don’t face the prospect of immediate austerity. There will also be allowances for investment.

Yet, the deal is far from done and arguments look set to rumble through the summer. Without a deal, lifting the suspension of current SGP laws would trigger a massive fiscal squeeze and that offers countries in the ‘frugal north’ their last shot at extracting concessions.

German finance minister Christian Lindner warned at a recent Eurogroup finance ministers meeting chaired by Paschal Donohoe that “the train can only leave the station when its destination is clear”.

Germany, and others, don’t believe the Commission’s plans will materially improve budget compliance and cause member countries to bear down on high debts. Berlin wants a binding, transparent deal with clear targets and not one that will give the Commission vast discretion.

It’s not just Macron that is in for a long hot summer, the fate of the eurozone may also be decided on the streets of Paris.