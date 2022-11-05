French nursing homes giant Orpea to raise €2bn to tackle debt

Orpea is struggling after a scandal over its treatment of nursing-home residents and allegations of financial misconduct. Stock image

Nursing homes giant Orpea plans to ask investors for almost €2bn as part of its debt restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.

An equity injection would likely make up about two-thirds of the amount and the rest would come from new senior secured debt, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

Since entering the market here Orpea has become Ireland’s biggest private nursing home operator with more than 2,100 beds in the Irish market.

The French company’s shares reversed earlier gains after the news and dropped as much as 5.7pc, while its bonds due 2025 traded down at near 20 cents on the euro.

The embattled French care-home operator is looking to restructure €9.5bn of debt after receiving court approval last week to negotiate with creditors in an “open amicable conciliation procedure” and will present its debt plan on November 15. The company has said it may need to convert €4.3bn of debt into equity and amend other debt instruments as part of any restructuring.

Orpea is struggling with its debt load after a scandal over reports about its treatment of nursing-home residents and allegations of financial misconduct. Surging energy costs are worsening the fallout from a book called “The Gravediggers” that singled out the company’s top managers for putting profits ahead of elderly patients’ welfare, rationing items like food and diapers.

The company already got €1.73bn of secured debt from banks in May as part of a financial plan that included selling property. But the deterioration of the real estate market has jeopardized Orpea’s timeframe to dispose of the assets, it said last week.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the new proposal.

Orpea has appointed Rothschild and Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisers, along with White & Case and Bredin Prat as legal advisers, the company said last month.

