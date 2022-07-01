French move to override Hungary’s tax veto could bite Ireland later

France wants the EU to press ahead with a 15pc corporate tax rate, bypassing a Hungarian veto. But doing so could set a dangerous precedent for Ireland.

“This global minimum tax will be implemented in the coming months, with or without the consent of Hungary,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said yesterday. “Europe can no longer be held hostage by the ill will of some of its members.”

Hungary is the last EU holdout on the deal, which was agreed in principle by 137 countries last year.

Mr Le Maire said he is working with the European Commission on using “enhanced cooperation” – where nine or more countries can move ahead on a given policy – to agree it at EU level.

However, the European Commission is not keen on steamrolling its way to a deal.

A spokesperson for the Commission said that it was “focused on reaching a unanimous agreement”.

EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni told MEPs earlier this week that enhanced cooperation was not “the right answer to the challenge we have”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said it was “aware” of Mr Le Maire’s suggestions but had yet to see any proposal.

“Should an enhanced cooperation proposal be pursued, Ireland will consider the merits of any such proposal, as is the case with all legislative proposals,” the spokesperson said.

But for Ireland, it is “preferable” to agree the tax deal unanimously.

“We remain hopeful that will happen soon to allow the introduction of this important legislation for all member states,” the Department said.

Mr Le Maire is furious that he couldn’t get unanimous backing for the 15pc tax during his six months at the EU helm, which ended yesterday.

Hungary’s curveball last week – when it lodged an 11th-hour veto on the EU’s proposal, just hours after Poland got on board with the deal – was the last straw for many Brussels and national officials.

Ireland’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness said she would back ending national vetoes “in areas where member states might block something for reasons other than areas related to the proposal on the table”.

Many in Brussels are suspicious of Hungary’s motives for scuppering the deal just weeks after it held up the EU’s sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

Mr Le Maire said he had informed US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about his plans. A spokesperson for Ms Yellen said the US is optimistic Hungary will sign up.

Groups of EU countries have moved ahead in various areas, including visa-free travel, the single currency and a bloc-wide patent.

EU treaties also allow for certain laws to be agreed by majority vote if there is a threat to the single market and the EU can use company law, rather than tax law, in some cases.

Last year Ireland failed to block a directive on corporate tax disclosures which had been agreed by majority vote.

Junior minister Robert Troy said at the time this could set a worrying precedent.