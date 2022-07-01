| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

French move to override Hungary’s tax veto could bite Ireland later

Sarah Collins

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Photograph: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg Expand

Close

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Photograph: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Photograph: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Photograph: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

France wants the EU to press ahead with a 15pc corporate tax rate, bypassing a Hungarian veto. But doing so could set a dangerous precedent for Ireland.

This global minimum tax will be implemented in the coming months, with or without the consent of Hungary,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said yesterday. “Europe can no longer be held hostage by the ill will of some of its members.”

Related topics

More On European Commission

Most Watched

Privacy