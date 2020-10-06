French bank BNP is asked for information on Jeffrey Epstein's wealth

'Attorney General Denise George has sent a subpoena to the Paris-based bank’s New York office.' (stock photo)

France's BNP Paribas is the latest bank to be subpoenaed about Jeffrey Epstein's finances as part of an effort by the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands to locate and recover money for the late financier's sex abuse victims.

Attorney General Denise George has sent a subpoena to the Paris-based bank's New York office seeking "documents and information" as part of a suit she filed against Epstein's estate and six related companies in January.

Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, had a private island in the US territory where he took many of his abuse victims.

Ms George's suit alleges violation of the territory's civil racketeering law and sought forfeiture of Epstein's private island in the territory as restitution for his victims and unspecified damages.

A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas didn't immediately respond to either a call or email seeking comment about Ms George's request.

In July, Ms George's office subpoenaed several US-based financial companies, including Wells Fargo and Citigroup, as well as Israel's Bank Leumi to try to trace Epstein's money. She has also sought documents from hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson Dubin, as well as Leon Black, the billionaire chairman of private equity firm Apollo Global Management, about their dealings with Epstein.

A representative for the Dubins has previously said "that they are horrified by and were completely unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's unspeakable conduct." Black has also said he knew nothing about and was "deeply troubled" by Epstein's conduct.

Authorities on the island have also said they are conducting a criminal investigation into whether Ghislaine Maxwell participated in his sex-trafficking ring.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent