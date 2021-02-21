Freetrade prepares Irish launch after GameStop surge drives demand

Freetrade was recently caught up in the retail trading frenzy around GameStop

Stock-trading app Freetrade is planning to launch in Ireland after the recent GameStop saga drove up demand.

The London-based company is preparing a wider European launch for its commission-free stock-trading service for retail investors. Ireland will be one of the first markets it enters.

Co-founder Viktor Nebehaj said the company's waiting list for Irish users saw a rush in sign-ups in recent weeks. "Without any promotion whatsoever, if anything it's actually pretty hard to figure out that we are going to launch in Ireland because we spent about zero time on promoting it," he said.

"We have thousands of sign-ups. For me that points to the word of mouth that can go around about this service. We expect a pretty high demand in Ireland."

Freetrade, which is backed by Draper Esprit and currently raising a Series B round, operates in the UK and is setting up an EU base in Sweden where it is pursuing its European regulatory licence.

"We think the [Irish] market is really ripe for us to arrive and provide commission-free investing to Irish customers."

Freetrade was recently caught up in the retail trading frenzy around GameStop.

The company suffered outages during the sudden escalation in user interest - it went from an average of 4,000 app installations a day to 40,000 - and halted trading of US stocks after restrictions were put in place by the company's bank and foreign exchange provider.

The company is investing in new infrastructure to handle higher volumes of transactions and expanding its customer support service to meet the demand from the influx of new customers.

"That's what we're preparing for the next surge."

Sunday Indo Business