Free speech concerns won’t matter once Twitter entertains bidders beyond Musk

Elon Musk has made what he says is his 'best and final' offer for the social media site. Photograph: John Raoux/AP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now Twitter's biggest shareholder. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke

Tom Hals and Jessica DiNapoli

Twitter’s board directors can lean on concerns about the fate of the social media platform under Elon Musk to rebuff him, but if they decide to explore a sale, price will override all other considerations, corporate governance experts say.

The San Francisco-based company received a $43bn (€40bn) “best and final” offer from Mr Musk last week, which it is still reviewing. Mr Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla, has said he wants to make Twitter an “arena for free speech ”, cheering Twitter’s critics who complain about censorship and alarming those worried about hate speech and bullying.

