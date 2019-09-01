France tests crisis plans as UK departure date looms

Gerald Darmanin, who is in charge of customs, met Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of coordinating no-deal planning, in Calais on Friday to show how France is preparing for Brexit, which is due to take place on October 31. For one month, the French authorities will act as if Brexit has occurred to make sure they are ready by the end of October, Darmanin said.

"We are getting ready for the worst," he said. "We are preparing for a no-deal Brexit, which is the likeliest hypothesis as of today." He did not give a specific date for the start of the test-run.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has promised to take the country out of the bloc on Halloween, regardless of whether a divorce deal that would smooth the way has been agreed. Businesses have been warning of long tailbacks for lorries transporting goods between mainland Europe and Britain.

Darmanin said some 700 extra customs officers have been drafted in and authorities will also introduce online border declarations, forcing companies to announce their goods prior to arriving at the border.

Reuters

Sunday Indo Business