France is set to approve license for cryptocurrency exchange Binance

Binance Holdings, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is on the verge of securing regulatory approval from the French government, boosting its operational plans in Europe, people familiar with the matter said.

Binance has been in final discussions with the financial supervisory authority ACPR and markets authority AMF for a digital-asset service provider registration, said the people, who requested anonymity as the details are private.

A regulatory nod would help boost the company’s ambitions in Europe and mark the exchange’s first major approval from a G7 member nation.

Spokespeople at the ACPR and AMF declined to comment.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has previously touted Binance’s interest in setting up a base in Paris, and the firm’s co-founder and chief executive officer Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has lauded the country as one of the pro-crypto jurisdictions.

Last month, Zhao spoke at Paris Blockchain Week and Binance confirmed a €100m investment into the nation’s blockchain ecosystem.

An approval in France would be the latest sign that the largest crypto firms are gaining momentum with regulatory bodies in certain strategic markets. In recent months, Binance has secured nods from Bahrain, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while rivals FTX and Kraken got licenses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

Even so, other jurisdictions like Singapore have clamped down with stricter regimes, citing risks to retail investors as well as concerns over money laundering and terrorist financing.