Fox lawsuit could slow path to IPO for Flutter’s FanDuel

The value of FanDuel and DraftKings has surged as US states have legalised online gaming. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

A lawsuit by Fox Corporation against Paddy Power-owner Flutter over the value of sports betting company FanDuel could complicate and delay the path to an initial public offering (IPO) for the fast-growing business.

Fox said it filed an arbitration claim over the value of its option to buy a significant stake in FanDuel, which is majority owned by the Irish bookmaker.

The media company believes it should be able to exercise the option at the same price at which Flutter acquired its majority stake in FanDuel in December, at an enterprise value of $11.3bn (€9.5bn).

However, Flutter has said the option must be exercised at fair value in July 2021, which would at least double the price for Fox to pay.

"It would represent a windfall to Fox compared to the fair market valuation as of July 2021, to which the parties had previously agreed," Flutter said in a statement yesterday. "Flutter will not allow Fox’s filing, which is without merit, to distract from its business and will vigorously defend its position in the arbitration."

Gavin Kelleher, senior gaming and leisure analyst at Goodbody, said that while the dispute would not completely derail the hotly anticipated and potentially lucrative IPO of FanDuel, it could nonetheless cause problems.

The dispute ties back to a deal the two companies made when Flutter was acquiring the Stars Group in 2019. Fox, which already had a business venture with Stars, agreed to acquire an option on an 18.5pc interest in FanDuel, a business Flutter controlled.

The market value of sports-betting operators has soared in the past year as more states have legalised such wagers and consumers have embraced the pastime. DraftKings, an industry leader, has more than tripled in market value since its merger with a blank-cheque co mpany in late April 2020 and is now worth $25bn.

Flutter, then called Paddy Power Betfair, merged its US business with FanDuel in 2018 in a deal that valued FanDuel at less than $1bn. That deal is also the subject of litigation from FanDuel’s founders and earliest employees. In December, Flutter paid $4.18bn for the 37.2pc stake in FanDuel owned by a group of institutional investors.

